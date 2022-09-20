Taste of the Biltmore returns

National Bank of Arizona will host the 14th annual Taste of the Biltmore fundraising event Thursday, Oct. 6.

This year, the upscale block party will raise funds to support Gabriel’s Angels, whose mission is to inspire confidence, compassion and best behaviors in at-risk children through pet therapy. Learn more about the nonprofit at www.gabrielsangels.org.

Taste of the Biltmore will be held from 6–9 p.m. at National Bank of Arizona, 6001 N. 24th St., Phoenix. According to the event website, participating restaurants to-date include First Watch, Gadzooks, Grimaldi’s, OHSO Brewery, Someburros, Superstition Meadery, The Genuine and Wrigley Mansion, among others.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nbarizona.com/tob.