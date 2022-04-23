Brightside Studios opens on Camelback

A new space for Phoenix artists, wannabe artists and coffee lovers opened its doors Feb. 22 in North Central Phoenix.

Brightside Studios, located at 839 E. Camelback Rd., offers a unique membership concept for artists that cannot afford to have a dedicated studio. Members (and walk-ins) have access to the entire creative studio and can use any of the equipment and supplies to learn or create their next masterpiece. The space also features an art store alongside food and beverage offerings.

Weekly classes offer a creative outlet for something more structured or a unique night out with friends, while the café is a place to recharge, study, network or meet with a client.

The events space can be used for team building, custom classes, field trips, baby showers, bachelorette parties and other creative gatherings.

Rounding out the creative atmosphere, local musicians perform Thursday, Friday & Saturday nights from 7–9 p.m.

Brightside Studios is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 602-279-5928 or visit www.brightsidestudios.com.