Glendale Union High School District

Sunnyslope welcomes peer tutors

In January, Title One coordinator Nikki Calandra welcomed more than a dozen peer tutors on the first day of the semester.

Peer tutors will work in classrooms with teachers to meet the needs and challenges of the student body. They can assist teachers in teaching lessons or handle small group or one-on-one tutoring sessions.

The program debuted the first week back from winter break with highly motivated juniors and seniors filling the tutor spots.

GUHSD is hiring

Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) is hiring for several support staff positions including, instructional assistants, a videographer, maintenance, bus drivers and more.

To learn more about available positions, benefits or to apply for a support staff position, visit www.guhsdaz.org and click on the “Employment” link. For more information, call 623-435-6000

Washington Band hosts international musician

On Jan. 5, Washington High School (WHS) hosted Australian bass clarinetist, Ros Dunlop, in the band room. One of the leading bass clarinet soloists in the world right now, she was in town for the International Clarinet Association festival held at Glendale Community College.

The musician gave an intimate, world-class performance for WHS band and AP Music Theory students. Her internationally-celebrated body of work incorporates multi-media performances that range from musically illustrating the sounds of native Australian bush animals, to expressing both the sorrow and a sense of hope surrounding certain humanitarian crises worldwide, a profound example of, “Where words fail, music speaks,” the school said. They also extended special thanks to Frederick Moor, a long-time band volunteer, for arranging the visit.

Washington hosts girls’ wrestling

Washington High School hosted the district’s Second Annual Girls’ Wrestling Tournament Jan. 6, with team members from nine schools participating.

With few opportunities for girl wrestlers, former WHS coach Steven Gould decided it was time to give girls the experience they need to help grow the program district-wide, the school said, adding, “The friendly event promotes competition among sister schools, and it was a great day for GUHSD.”

Madison Elementary School District

Madison School District has positions open

Madison School District is currently hiring staff members for a variety of roles across the district. Positions include teachers, aides and paraprofessionals, secretaries, before and after school program staff, food service staff and custodians. Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Madison offers employee benefits such as health insurance, participation in the Arizona State Retirement plan and more. For additional information and to apply, call 602-664-7900 or visit www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Fragile Planet visits Simis Elementary

Madison Simis Elementary School recently received a visit from Fragile Planet Wildlife Park. Students had the opportunity to see and learn about several different endangered animals such as the Honduran Milk Snake, the Indonesian Ring Tailed Skink, the Quaker parrot and the Silkie chicken. They also learned about conservation efforts to help endangered animals and how they can do their part in keeping rare species protected.

As an International Baccalaureate school, students at Madison Simis learn through interactive experiences, by asking questions and developing an understanding about the world around them.

Madison welcomes board members

At a Jan. 10 organizational meeting, Scott Holcomb was selected as Madison Elementary School District governing board president and Karen Gresham was selected as governing board vice president. The district also welcomed newly-elected governing board member Christine Thompson.

Osborn Elementary School District

Enrollment is open for 2023–24 school year

The Osborn Elementary School District announced that enrollment is now open for the 2023–24 school year.

Registration for kindergarten through eighth grade, as well as students enrolling in the Montessori program, can be completed online by visiting www.osbornnet.org. In addition to its Montessori program, Osborn offers dual language, preschool and English learner programs.

For questions or to schedule a tour at any of Osborn’s award-winning schools, call 602-707-2000 or visit www.osbornnet.org.

District recognizes outgoing, new board members

In mid-December, the Osborn School District bade a “tearful goodbye” to its outgoing board members, Sue Corbin and Juan Carlos Flamand.

In a social media post, the district said, “Thank you for everything you have done during your time on the Osborn Governing Board — we look forward to the continued impact you will make on our community in the future!”

The two newest governing board members, Leanne Greenberg and Violeta Ramos, were elected in November.

Phoenix Union High School District

North High senior accepted to Yale University

Sarah Ramos-Gonzalez, an International Baccalaureate senior at Phoenix Union High School District’s (PXU) North High School, was recently admitted to Yale University through Early Action. The student committed to Yale and received a full-ride scholarship, along with a few thousand in grant money.

Sarah said that she became interested in Yale after her older sister was accepted. Her older sister graduated from North High School in 2021 and is currently attending Yale. Her parents are immigrants from Jalisco, Mexico. A Gates Scholarship semifinalist, Sarah always wanted to attend college on the East Coast and intends to major in Sociology at the university. Her goal is to attend law school after her undergraduate career and become a lawyer.

Sarah’s current extracurricular activities include Varsity cross country and the hiking club, she is also Moot court president and treasurer of the NHS. In her spare time, she volunteers in the community and enjoys doing a Rubik’s cube — she can complete it in 30 seconds.

Washington Elementary School District

Teacher is a ‘Wishes’ recipient

The Washington Elementary School District (WESD) recognized Desert View Elementary Math and Science teacher Shawon Cave as a winner of the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers program. Each year during the holiday season, this program awards select Arizona K-12 teachers with $2,500 grants to fund classroom supplies and projects.

Cave plans to use his grant to create a science lab with purchases of science equipment and decorations.

Teacher interview fair slated for February

WESD invites residents to a Teacher Interview Fair, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the WESD Administrative Center. The district plans to hire elementary, middle and special education teachers and speech pathologists. The district said that it offers competitive salaries, leadership opportunities, teacher support, loan forgiveness, great benefits and more.

In-person and virtual interviews will be available. To schedule an interview, call 602-347-2622. Walk-ins are also welcome. Visit www.wesdschools.org for more information.