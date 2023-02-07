Arizona Science Center will bring back its Camp Innovation spring break camp in March.

Campers in grades 1-2 are invited to Dogs! A Science Camp, while campers in grades 3-6 will be exploring Impossible Science! These five-day camps will be held March 13-17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dogs! A Science Camp is tied into the Center’s featured exhibition, “Dogs! A Science Tail.” Younger campers will explore the senses and adaptations that make both wild and domestic dogs so amazing, as well as explore canine careers and animal sciences.

Impossible Science investigates the magic produced when science, math and creativity are combined. Older campers will explore the sneaky science behind optical illusions, invisibility with refraction, secret marshmallow messages and card tricks using the scientific method.

Camp Innovation runs March 13–17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A limited number of scholarships are available to residents. For camp costs or to register, visit www.azscience.org/events-programs/camp-innovation.