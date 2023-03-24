MercBar owner Rick Phillips was lamenting to his friend, Chef Aaron May about missing his favorite Jewish deli foods. So, they decided to make the food themselves and Little Pickle was conceived. Located in the Esplanade office building, the limited-time pop-up restaurant offers guests a taste of New York City with its deli-centric menu.

Breakfast offerings include traditional, scratch-made New York City specialties including hand-rolled bagels, a variety of house made cream cheeses, house-cured smoked salmon, and several versions of an egg sandwich. The menu also includes Challah French toast, blintzes, chia seed pudding and overnight oats with berries.

At lunchtime, the Pastrami Reuben has become a go-to sandwich — hand carved hot pastrami on rye with all the fixin’s — but there are about a dozen other sandwiches to choose from.

The restaurant also offers catering options. Little Pickle is located around the corner from MercBar at 2501 E. Camelback Rd., Suite 40, in Phoenix. For more information, visit www.littlepickleaz.com.