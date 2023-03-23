An assisted psychedelic wellness center backed by medical professionals opened in Phoenix Feb. 18.

Founded by Ajona Olsen and Chris Cohn, Daytryp provides medically supervised ketamine therapy programs combined with psychotherapy in a tranquil atmosphere. The company explains that Ketamine Assisted Psychotherapy (KAP) induces neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to change, rewire, relearn and strengthen important connections. The owners say that research suggests that ketamine stimulates the regrowth of synapses, the connections between neurons, to effectively rewire the brain to think of the person’s mental health differently, which over time improves their mental health.

Olsen began her career in healthcare in 2001 as a registered nurse, and in 2006 became a nurse practitioner where she continued working in corporate medicine. Cohn spent 15 years as the CEO of Scottsdale Recovery Center, a drug rehabilitation and treatment center.

Daytryp is located at 3601 N. 44th St. For more information, visit www.daytryp.com.