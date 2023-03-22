Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton presented a Trial Budget to the City of Phoenix Council March 21, and it is now ready for public review and comment.

The proposed Trial Budget for fiscal year 2023-24 includes $14 million for service additions in areas that the city says are key City Council priorities: public safety and criminal justice; further efforts to civilianize positions in the Police Department to allow sworn officers to respond to higher level public safety calls for service; resources to continue important expiring grant funded programs to support low-income residents and victims of crime; resources are also proposed to add park rangers for overnight patrol at City parks, and increases for community arts grant funding.

Additionally, $1 million is reserved for community input and recommendations reflecting resident comments gathered over the next several weeks. Based on available funds some of the suggestions could be incorporated into the final City Manager’s Budget scheduled to be presented to City Council in May. The remaining $5 million would be allocated to the General Fund contingency fund, or rainy-day fund to account for proposed ongoing spending initiatives.

During the month of April, the Budget and Research Department will hold 11 community budget hearings, inviting residents to attend in-person and give public comment. including one bilingual community-wide hearing and community-wide hearings for youth and arts. The hearings will broadcast live on the City of Phoenix’s YouTube page.

The first meeting will be held in District 6, Monday, April 3, at 8:30 a.m. at the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave. The complete schedule of budget hearings can be found at www.phoenix.gov/budget/hearings.

In addition, the FundPHX tool allows residents to provide direct feedback on the proposed budget additions. All input received from the tool, at the budget hearings, or by contacting the Budget and Research Department directly at budget.research@phoenix.gov or by calling 602-262-4800 will be provided to the City Council.

After community review, Barton will present a revised proposed budget to the Council May 2. Council is expected to decide on the budget May 16. The approved budget will take effect July 1, 2023.