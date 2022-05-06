North Central News

 
Home / News Updates / I-10 closures planned in East, West Valley this weekend, May 6–9

I-10 closures planned in East, West Valley this weekend, May 6–9

May 2022

Improvement projects along Interstate 10 will require several closures this weekend (May 6­–9) on opposite sides of the Valley.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) urges drives to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid these closures:

  • Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) in Chandler area and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday (May 6) to noon Sunday (May 8).
  • Eastbound I-10 also closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) from 8 p.m. Saturday (May 7) to 4 a.m. Monday (May 9).
  • Eastbound I-10 closed between Avondale Boulevard and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (May 7). Westbound I-10 then closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (May 8).

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions and alternate routes for this weekend.

Like what you see? Share it!

Related Posts

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Our Advertisers

 
 