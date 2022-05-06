I-10 closures planned in East, West Valley this weekend, May 6–9
May 2022
Improvement projects along Interstate 10 will require several closures this weekend (May 6–9) on opposite sides of the Valley.
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) urges drives to plan ahead and use alternate routes to avoid these closures:
- Westbound I-10 closed between Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) in Chandler area and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe from 10 p.m. Friday (May 6) to noon Sunday (May 8).
- Eastbound I-10 also closed between US 60 and Loop 202 (Santan/South Mountain freeways) from 8 p.m. Saturday (May 7) to 4 a.m. Monday (May 9).
- Eastbound I-10 closed between Avondale Boulevard and Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday (May 7). Westbound I-10 then closed between 75th Avenue and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday (May 8).
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions and alternate routes for this weekend.