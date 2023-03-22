The Foundation for Senior Living (FSL) offers a wealth of free educational resources for the Valley’s older residents as well as for those who care for them.

From a free six-part educational series that can be hosted at area churches, offices or other community organizations, to tip sheets and animated videos available online, FSL can help answer many aging-related questions.

The educational series includes topics such as “What About You?” for caregivers, “Are You Dementia Friendly?,” “Everyone Needs Long-Term Care,” “Gravity. Don’t Let It Win!,” “Avoid Fraud, Scams & Abuse,” and “Should I Age in Place or Look for Other Options?”

To sign up to host a presentation, ask questions or find online resources, visit www.fsl.org/familycaregivereducation.