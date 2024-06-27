As many of their regular volunteers leave the Valley for cooler climates, Duet: Partners In Health & Aging is looking for volunteers this summer.

Volunteers are paired with homebound adults who can no longer drive, affectionately referred to as “neighbors,” and provide vital services such as grocery shopping and rides to medical appointments. It is difficult for the neighbors to access public transportation in the summer heat, making it even more challenging. Duet is putting out the call for volunteers to help this summer in the following ways.

“This time of year, we always need volunteers,” said Ricardo Samano, Homebound Services manager. “We need volunteers to help drive homebound adults to their medical appointments and trips to the grocery store. It’s about more than just transportation though; it’s about connecting with isolated adults and seniors who often share with us that the time they spend with their Duet volunteer is the highlight of their week. You can volunteer as little or as often as you’d like, we’ll work with your schedule.”

Right now, there are more than 105 homebound adults waiting to be matched with compassionate volunteers. Duet is looking for caring volunteers in six Valley cities, including Phoenix ZIP codes 85012 and 85013.

The first step to becoming a Duet volunteer is to attend an orientation. Upcoming orientations are June 11 at the Duet offices, 10000 N. 31st Ave., Suite D200, from 2 to 4 p.m., or June 20 in Phoenix at the Orangewood Presbyterian Church, 7321 N. 10th St. Contact Duet to RSVP for an orientation at 602-274-5022 or visit www.duetaz.org/help-a-homebound-adult for more information.