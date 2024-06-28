During the general conference gathering of the United Methodist Church in April, language hindering ministry among LGBTQ+ people was removed from governing documents that have been in place for over 40 years, First United Methodist Church of Phoenix leadership announced.

Delegates of the lawmaking assembly voted in favor 667 to 54 to remove bans against “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy and the performing of same-sex marriages. One United Methodist minister attending General Conference in North Carolina said, “With the approval and acceptance of these things, we’re beginning to see the unwinding, unraveling, dismantling of the heterosexism, the homophobia, the hurt and the harm of the United Methodist Church.”

A statement provided by the local church leadership read, “First Church of Phoenix is an open and affirming United Methodist Church that celebrates this landmark move that further supports their vision to be an inclusive community of faith for anyone and invites you to join in their pride of a new day.”

First UMC of Phoenix worships Sundays, 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., at 5510 N. Central Ave. Learn more at www.firstchurch.church.