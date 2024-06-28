The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting Valley drivers that, among other restrictions, a stretch of westbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport will be narrowed to three lanes this weekend (June 28-July 1) for construction work. Divers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and 24th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (June 30) for bridge and barrier construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 40th Street closed (consider using the ramps at 32nd Street). Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. For more information visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to two lanes between Priest Drive and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (June 30) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour : Allow extra travel time and consider using northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). For more information visit: i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Guadalupe Road closed in both directions near I-10 for approximately three weeks starting late Sunday night (12:01 a.m. Monday, July 1) for utility work. Consider using Elliot Road as an alternate route.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.