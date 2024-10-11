The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Oct. 11-14. Closures of Interstate 10, US 60 and Loop 101 are scheduled, and Interstate 17 will be narrowed during mostly overnight hours in north Phoenix. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Eastbound I-10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and Ray Road 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14) for paving and bridge work as part of the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport also closed . Southbound SR 143 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed . Also : Westbound I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and northbound SR 143 both closed . Detours : Drivers can consider using eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in the Chandler area to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Travelers on I-10 in the West Valley can consider using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the closure. Note : Most ramp closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Oct. 14) for bridge and sign work. Westbound US 60 on-ramps at Country Club Drive, Alma School Road and Dobson Road closed. Detour: Consider using northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach Sky Harbor Airport and the downtown Phoenix area. Note : Most ramp closures will start at 8 p.m. Friday. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.

Northbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between I-10 and Thunderbird Road in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 12) for pavement sealing. Detour : Consider using northbound 91st or 99th avenues. Note : Crews plan to reopen northbound Loop 101 in sections as the work progresses on Saturday.

Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between Thunderbird Road and I-10 from 9 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 13) for pavement sealing. Detour : Consider using southbound 91st or 99th avenues. Note : Crews plan to reopen southbound Loop 101 in sections as the work progresses on Sunday.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.