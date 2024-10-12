The public is invited to a one-hour briefing on hearing loss and tinnitus and their correlation to cognitive decline and dementia. The presenter is Dr. Rachael Zovko, clinical audiologist with Hearing & Brain Centers of America, a hearing health care provider focused on improving people’s quality of life through better hearing and communication.

The free briefing is scheduled on Friday, Oct. 18, from 10-11 a.m., at Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 7901 N. Central Ave. Enter the large flat parking lot from Northern Avenue.

To ensure adequate refreshments, leave a message by Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 602-943-7834 that you are planning to attend the guest speaker program. Questions about the briefing may be directed to caroleenculbertson@earthlink.net.