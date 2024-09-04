The North Mountain Visitors Center invites area residents learn about their desert home with two free programs this month.

The center’s Ask a Ranger program is presented by Ranger Paul Westcott, who will lead attendees on an educational discussion about the various wildlife and plants that are found in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Rattlesnake Garage will inform attendees about snake interactions. There will be a live arena for an interactive presentation. Topics will include desert conservation, snake recognition, snake encounters, first aid dos and don’ts, and snake myths. Free-flowing questions are encouraged.

Presented by Save Our Mountains Foundation, the events will be held Saturday, Sept. 7. Ask a Ranger will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and Rattlesnake Garage is from noon to 1:30 p.m.

North Mountain Visitor Center is located at 12950 N. 7th St., just south of Thunderbird Road on the west side. Although this is a free event, donations to the Foundation to help continue this type of educational programming are greatly appreciated. For additional information, visit www.northmountainvisitorcenter.org.