After its summer closure, the Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library, located at 1106 N. Central Ave., will reopen Sept. 4 with an engaging lineup of programming for Valley families.

In addition to First Friday activities (Sept. 6), genealogy workshops, lectures, book discussions and more, families will have the opportunity to spend time reading to a gentle giant Irish Wolfhound therapy dog. Residents of all ages can bring a book or borrow one from the library to enjoy this free program. The Third Friday event kicks off Friday, Sept. 20, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Guests can reserve a 15-minute time slot by calling in advance or stopping by during operating hours.

For additional information, call 602-864-2351 or visit www.azirish.org.