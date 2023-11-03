One of the most anticipated Valley tasting events of the year will return to the Desert Botanical Garden in February — and tickets are expected to once again sell out.

With a goal of generating local and national awareness and support of Arizona’s diverse and exciting culinary scene, Local First Arizona will partner with the garden and Southern Arizona Arts and Culture Alliance (SAACA) for its 15th annual Devour Culinary Classic, Feb. 24-25. The event will assemble some of the most creative and indulgent chefs, sommeliers, cicerones and other food and drink purveyors Arizona has to offer.

More than 70 food and beverage businesses will participate in the 2024 event, including as many as 25 sought-after restaurateurs each day. Early entry tickets (10 a.m.) include 90 minutes of early access to all food and beverage and are available for $225 per day; general admission tickets (entry at 11:30 a.m.) are offered at $150 per day. Both tickets allow participants to enjoy the best local restaurants and drinks while strolling the garden grounds, access to the Maverick Wine sales area, live music throughout the garden, and a reusable commemorative wine glass and yoke.

Members of Local First Arizona, the Garden and SAACA will receive the first opportunity to purchase tickets, Oct. 27-Nov. 2, at www.devourphoenix.com. Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 3 (must be 21 and over to purchase.). Last year, tickets sold out in three weeks.

Desert Botanical Garden is located at 1201 N. Galvin Parkway. For tickets and additional information, visit www.devourphoenix.com.