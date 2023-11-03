Iconic high-rise living and working spaces, midcentury classics, and half a dozen points of interest along the way — all of this and more will greet attendees at the 10th annual Midtown Urban Living Tour.

“We have a really great tour lined up,” said Heather Fahey, president of the Midtown Neighborhood Association, which hosts the annual event. “In previous years, we would have our tour from Hance Park to about Indian School Park and we would feature high rises on the tour. What we decided to do last year was to split up the area, because it is so large. We had trolleys and it was just taking people too long. So, last year we went from about Hance Park to Thomas. This year, the tour will be from Thomas to about Indian School Road. We are including high rises; we have a couple of apartment building featured and then we have interesting spaces as well.”

The event kicks off at Park Central, one of those interesting spaces Fahey mentioned, and vendors will be on site, live music will be featured and many of the restaurants will provide discounts to tour attendees.

Residences included on the tour are Executive Towers, One Lexington, 500 West Clarendon and the Centra and Aspire apartment buildings. Midtown points of interest include the Code Talker monument at Central Avenue and Thomas Road, Heard Museum, the Winnie Ruth Judd House, Fellowship Tower and the iconic Punchcard Building.

From the iconic architecture to historic buildings, urban high-rise living to single family neighborhoods and everything in between, Midtown plays an important role in Phoenix history, Fahey says.

She added, “We are so accessible to Uptown and Downtown, whether it’s through biking, walking or taking the light rail. So, it’s just a really great place to live and be close to everything and just have everything at your fingertips.

“We really want people to come and enjoy what Midtown has to offer. We have so much going on — we have retail spots, restaurants and so many different businesses that are located here. It’s just a really wonderful place to live, work and play.”

The 10th annual Midtown Urban Living Tour will take place Saturday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tour tickets are $25 in advance; $30 day of the event. Parking will be available at Park Central, but residents are encouraged to travel by light rail if possible. A trolley will once again be available to attendees, but the tour is also walkable. A program book will provide information on each site on the tour.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.midtownphx.org and click on the “Events” link.