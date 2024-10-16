SEEDS for Autism, a developmental program for young adults, is sponsoring Wag ’n Walk, an event for friendly Valley dogs, their owners and friends, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the SEEDS facility, 3420 S. 7th St., #8, Phoenix.

Activities (with prizes) include a pet parade, pet tricks, a pet fashion show, the opportunity to paint a “Pet Pawtrait” and a marketplace featuring local vendors and crafts created by SEEDS participants.

The first 30 participants to register at www.seedsforautism.org will win their choice of an event T-shirt or a bandana for their pet.

“Walking your dog is a simple activity that has a positive impact on many aspects of overall health and wellbeing for both you and your pet,” said SEEDS director Mary Ann LaRoche.

“This SEEDS fundraising event will host a marketplace of local vendors where you can shop from a wide variety of items for both you and your pets,” she added. “There will be contests and prizes awarded for our four-legged attendees as well as a raffle, snacks and more! This family-friendly event is open to the entire community – with or without dogs.”

For more information or to become a vendor or sponsor, contact SEEDS for Autism, 602-253-4471.