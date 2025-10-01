This month, and really every month in North Central News, we explore ways that area residents can support local – whether that is our artists and entertainment venues, small businesses and start-ups, community organizations or dining destinations.

On the cover, we celebrate the return of the Sunnyslope Studio Tour, where residents can escape from the everyday and support the local creative community during the two-day event; and the anniversary of North Central Animal Hospital, which has served the area for 30 years.

We also take a look at how food insecurity, and changes at the federal level, is impacting our neighbors, and a new magazine that is celebrating “the sisterhood of blue-collar trade.” Over in Food For Thought, Marjorie Rice catches up with Dawn Hernandez at Dawn’s NY Bakery as she prepares for the fall and winter holiday season.

It is homecoming season at area high schools, and in School Days, we highlight two events in the Glendale Union High School District, along with the news from other North Central public and private schools. And in Community/Pets, we introduce you to Magical Mindy, a sweet female pit bull mix who is sure to win your heart – and hopefully, a place in your home.

In arts, you will find plenty of fun ways to celebrate cooler temperatures at local festivals, get out and enjoy the fall performing arts season or support your favorite band – or find a new favorite – at our excellent Valley venues.

We hope you enjoy our October issue, and until next month, all my best,

Kathryn M. Miller

Editor, North Central News

