The annual Sunnyslope Studio Tour returns for its eighth year Oct. 25–26. The event will showcase 26 local fine artists at 12 unique home studios and creative spaces throughout Sunnyslope. This free, self-guided event offers the public a chance to explore a vibrant neighborhood, meet artists in their working studios, and purchase original artwork directly from its source.

The tour, which continues to grow in attendance and participating artists, also offers something new this year.

“The Sunnyslope Rock Garden will be part of the tour for the second time this year – highlighting a significant creative and historic place in the Slope,” said Kiris Kollasch, a participating Sunnyslope artist and committee lead for the 2025 tour, “and three of this year’s host studios will also feature emerging student artists from Sunnyslope High School, giving attendees a unique opportunity to support the next generation of creatives.”

In addition to Kollasch, participating professional artists include Judith Amiel-Bendheim, Marion Blake, David Lloyd Bradley, Laura Cohen-Hogan, Aileen Frick, Deborah Gorton, Peggy Hesley, Megan Jonas, John Kaskela, Madison Kopsa, Sandra Luehrsen, Joe McWilliams, Melanie Mead, Linda Mintz, Tess Mosko Scherer, Elissa Nowacki, Ann Osgood, Lorraine Shwer, Lynn Smith, Jan Stiles, Edward Taylor, Scott Turner, Marissa Vidrio, Robert Wood and Jeremy Yocum.

Beyond spotlighting the history and future of art in the Sunnyslope area, the tour seeks to raise the visibility of area working artists. The local Phoenix art scene has been hit with a triple whammy of closures in recent months, as long-established galleries and retail spaces like Art One Gallery, Bently Gallery and MADE Art Boutique announced their closures – leaving ever-fewer spaces for Valley artists to be seen and to have their work sold.

“I think it leaves a lot of artists scrambling with, what do we do next? I’m one of the few in our group that this is actually how I make my living,” Kollasch said. “So, for a lot of us, the goal of the tour has really been about selling our art, not just showcasing it, but really trying to emphasize that this is a great place to do some holiday shopping.”

The artist emphasized that attendees will discover wholly original artwork that cannot be found elsewhere, handmade by local artists. A wide range of mediums will be on display, including ceramics, blown glass, jewelry, painting, pastel drawing, mixed media, monumental steel sculpture and public art, and original artworks will be available for purchase, with prices ranging from $50 to $5,000.

The tour also offers the opportunity for residents to escape from the everyday, Kollasch said.

“I think art can bring hope. It can bring a place of peace. Art can be something that stimulates conversation, or that just stimulates calmness. The visual arts can really give you a place to get away. It certainly does it for those of us who are making it, but I think it can do it for those who are looking at it.”

She added, “With the tariffs and fear within our society, now it’s more important than ever to support local and to support each other. Art is a way we can come together and find joy. Art is part of our shared humanity.”

The Eighth Annual Sunnyslope Studio Tour spans a section of North Central Phoenix from Northern Avenue to Peoria Avenue, and 19th Avenue to 18th Street. It will take place Oct. 25-26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. To download a studio map and find additional information, visit www.sunnyslopestudiotour.com.

