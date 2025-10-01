The creators of the Drunk Shakespeare are unleashing their latest monster mash-up, “Drunk Dracula,” on the Valley during the month of October. One actor gets drunk, the rest try to survive, and Bram Stoker’s classic tale gets a boozy makeover that’s equal parts gothic and unique Halloween fun.

After centuries of being cooped up in his creepy old castle, Transylvania’s thirstiest bachelor is in need of fresh blood to maintain his youthful looks and chiseled physique. Now he’s ready to take a giant bite out of Phoenix.

During the run of “Drunk Dracula,” a 21-and-over event, theatergoers can sip for a cause with the “Bat’s Brew,” a deliciously spooky rum-based cocktail created in honor of National Bat Month. For every Bat’s Brew sold, $2 will be donated to AZ Bat Rescue, Arizona’s only dedicated bat rescue organization. Craft cocktails and snacks are available for purchase during all performances.

This boozy, bloodthirsty twist on Bram Stoker’s classic tale will debut at The Rose Theatre in downtown Phoenix, located at 455 N. 3rd St., Suite 1010, from Oct. 1 through Nov. 9. Find tickets and details at www.drunkdracula.com.

