New graphic novel based on ‘Carmen’

After a successful spring Kickstarter campaign in which Arizona Opera more than doubled its campaign funding goal of $20,000, thanks to 829 backers, the opera company announced that it will be publishing “Carmen: The Graphic Novel” for release this holiday season.

Published by Clover Press, the 112-page hardcover book is an adaptation of Georges Bizet’s opera, “Carmen,” into a graphic novel by tenor, director and writer Alek Shrader, with layout and page design by well-known artist P. Craig Russell (Neil Gaiman’s “American Gods”), illustrations by the artist Aneke Murillenem and lettering by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou.

The graphic novel will be available in early December for consumers nationwide via Barnes & Noble, independent bookstores and comic shops, and is currently available for pre-order through Amazon for $35.

Learn more at www.azopera.org.