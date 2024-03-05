The 2024 nonprofit Worldwide Women’s Film Festival (WWFF) moved its festival dates to March 8-10 to be part of the global International Women’s Day (IWD) holiday, March 8.

“We want to celebrate women and their achievements,” says event founder and WWFF president Kim A. Huenecke. “As time passed, it was more important to move the festival to March and be part of International Women’s Day.”

IWD is a focal point in the women’s rights movement, giving focus to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

From 117 films submitted from around the world, WWFF will screen 53 short films, documentary films, features, documentary features and music videos during its sixth annual festival at the Harkins Shea 14 Theatres, 7354 E. Shea Blvd. in Scottsdale.

One highlight of this year’s festival is the inclusion of “The Virgin of Highland Park” starring Penelope Ann Miller and Dermot Mulroney. In addition, the festival is hosting two free workshops for the public to attend, with speakers and topics to be announced.

For information and tickets, visit www.wwfilmfestival.org.