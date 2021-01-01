Movies At The Park to feature ‘The Goonies’

Enjoy watching a movie outdoors with your family when Highland Real Estate hosts Movies At The Park on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Royal Palm Park, 8405 N. 15th Ave. The venue opens at 6:30 p.m. and the movie “The Goonies” will be shown at 7 p.m. on an LED movie screen. Popcorn and other refreshments will be available. Participants should bring their own blankets.

Released in 1985, “The Goonies” is an adventure comedy film about a gang of misfit kids and their families that are about to be evicted from their neighborhood as it is going to be turned into a golf course unless enough money can be raised to stop that project. When the gang leader Mikey stumbles across an old map guiding viewers to the hidden fortune of a pirate named One-Eyed Willy, the Goonies embark on an adventure to find the treasure and save their families.

To learn more about Highland Real Estate, visit https://highlandreaz.com.