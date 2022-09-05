Virtual exhibit explores impact of suicide

A new virtual exhibit, spearheaded by Arizona Art Alliance, and in partnership with Arizona Artists Guild and Your Art Your Story, will launch Sept. 1 and feature work by those affected by suicide.

Coinciding with National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the third annual “Unspoken: Survivor Stories” celebrates the hope, growth and the strength of survivors, and is an effort to promote greater understanding of the survivor experience, and reach out to people who may need resources for themselves or loved ones. The exhibit will include a variety of media, including painting, drawing, collage, digital art, sculpture, photography and group art projects.

This exhibit will be available virtually through Sept. 30 on the Arizona Art Alliance, Arizona Artists Guild and Your Art Your Story websites.

For information, visit www.azartalliance.com, www.arizonaartistsguild.net or www.yourartyourstory.org.