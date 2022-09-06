‘Ballet Under the Stars’ returns to stages

Ballet Arizona’s annual tradition of “Ballet Under the Stars,” presented by the Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation, returns in September at four Valley locations. Guests can bring chairs, blankets and picnics to experience the beauty of dance in outdoor parks across the greater Phoenix are. The evening features a fully-staged live performance by the professional company dancers of Ballet Arizona, including several exciting contemporary and classical ballet excerpts.

Free and open to the public, “Ballet Under the Stars” is perfect for the entire family and a great way to introduce ballet to young people. These performances allow Arizonans to experience dance in their community in a unique outdoor setting complete with a professional stage, lighting, and costumes. Indulge in local food trucks with space for picnicking and for aspiring young dancers to move along with the performance.

Performances will run Sept. 8–11. In North Central Phoenix, catch the show at Steel Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Rd., Saturday, Sept. 10. Other performances will take place in Fountain Hills, Glendale and Goodyear. All performances begin at 7 p.m.

For additional information, visit www.balletaz.org.