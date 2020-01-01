Madison Center for the Arts set to reopen

December 2020
The Madison Center for the Arts at 5601 N. 16th St. will reopen next year after having closed temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Audiences can see “Animaniacs In Concert” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The cartoon characters will be shown on a big screen along with a live stage performance with Emmy Award-winning composers Randy Rogel and Rob Paulsen.
“Zuzu,” a performance featuring African acrobats, will be on stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Madison Center for the Arts. Mariachi Sol de Mexico will perform its fresh sounds and original rhythms at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, at the arts center.
To buy tickets and learn more, visit themadison.org.