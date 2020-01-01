Playground opens at Longview Park

There is another place where children can play in North Central.

City of Phoenix Councilwoman Laura Pastor joined city Parks and Recreation Department employees recently to celebrate the opening of a playground in Longview Park at the corner of 14th Street and Indian School Road. The 4,900-square-foot area is lighted and features a swing set, as well as climbing structures geared towards youths ages 2 to 12. Multiple shade canopies cover the play amenities.

Besides the addition of the playground, the park project also included a new ramada with picnic tables, a perimeter sidewalk with benches, as well as a drinking fountain and landscaping. Valley Rain did the construction and the project was paid for by the voter-approved Phoenix Parks and Preserve Initiative (PPPI).

Students from Longview Elementary School and Arizona Autism Charter School, which are neighbors to the park, assisted city staff members during the playground design process.