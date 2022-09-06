Vegan restaurant event celebrates second year

Raising awareness for all things vegan, Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week returns for a second helping, Sept. 11–18. The weeklong event gives diners an affordable opportunity to explore the growing plant-based scene in the Valley.

Not exclusively limited to full-service restaurants, Phoenix Vegan Restaurant Week is all inclusive, allowing fast casual eateries, bakeries, coffee shops, food trucks, meal delivery services, ghost kitchens and pop-up kitchens to also participate. The event was founded by Jozh Watson of PHX Vegan and Chef Jason Wyrick of The Vegan Taste meal delivery service. Longtime vegans, they are champions of expanding the accessibility of vegan eating and showcasing the many great options the Valley has to offer.

During the special week, restaurants and food purveyors offer an exclusive multi-course prix fixe menu or showcase a specially priced item that best represents their establishment. Menus include not only dine-in, but take-out as well. Breakfast offerings will feature an entrée and drink and be capped at $15. Lunch meals will showcase an appetizer, entrée and drink and be capped at $20. For dinner, a three-course option is available for a max of $33 or a five-course meal with a cap of $44.

For a list of participating businesses, visit www.phoenixvegan.com.