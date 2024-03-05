Valley residents are invited to an inspiring evening of empowerment as New York Times bestselling author Jessica Buchanan takes center stage alongside host Ilsa Manning, at Changing Hands Bookstore in Phoenix, Tuesday, March 5, at 6:30 p.m.

Kicking off International Women’s Day week, the free event features a discussion on Buchanan’s latest release, “Deserts to Mountaintops: Choosing Our Healing Through Radical Self-Acceptance.”

In this second “Deserts to Mountaintops” anthology, Buchanan brings together 19 courageous women who recount their narratives of body image struggles, fights against unknown sickness, the trauma of accidents, self-oppression for others’ acceptance, disordered eating battles, and more.

Manning is a contributing author to “Deserts to Mountaintops: Our Collective Journey to (re)Claiming Our Voice.”

Changing Hands Bookstore Phoenix is located at 300 W. Camelback Road. To reserve a space at this free, ticketed event, visit www.changinghands.com/upcoming-events.