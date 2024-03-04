Redevelopment plans were announced in late 2021, the sale officially closed in January 2023, and by May that same year, the final public farewell gatherings had been held. Since that time, the venerable Metrocenter Mall has sat vacant and boarded up, baking in the Phoenix sun. And many area residents have wondered when or even if the redevelopment would happen.

“I can assure you the project has not fallen through,” said Jeff Stapleton with the City of Phoenix Community and Economic Development Department. He is the city’s project manager for the yet unnamed Metrocenter redevelopment, which encompasses approximately 68-acres located on the west side of the I-17 between Dunlap and Peoria avenues.

According to Stapleton and the development team at Concord Wilshire, the current schedule is for the site to be fenced off during the second quarter of 2024. More environmental and remediation work needs to be completed prior to commencing with the exterior demolition.

“This work entails decommissioning of building systems, asbestos and hazardous materials abatement and eventually the removal and salvage of steel and other building components,” Stapleton said, adding that the work is ongoing and will continue through the summer, with demolition starting sometime later this year and continuing into 2025. “More specific scheduling information for the new development is not available at this time, but it will likely open in phases with the first phase opening to the public around 2027,” he said.

There are no updated plans or renderings available for the project, but Concord Wilshire’s planned development has not deviated from what was previously unveiled to the public. The mixed-use village will center around a public plaza adjacent to the new Thelda Williams Transit Center, which opened to the public Jan. 27. The village will contain multi-family residential units, approximately 86,000 square feet of retail commercial space including shops and restaurants, an outdoor amphitheater with open space for relaxation and events, and a 150-room hotel.

“Concord has been an amazing partner with the City and we are excited for them to get to work this year on delivering a transformational project for the Metro District,” Stapleton said.