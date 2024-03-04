Much to the dismay of many North Central residents, the Walgreens at 8911 N. 7th St. closed its doors Feb. 26.

A Walgreens spokesperson did not provide a clear reason for the closure but stated, “When faced with the difficult decision to close a location, several factors are taken into account, including our existing footprint of stores, dynamics of the local market, and changes in the buying habits of our patients and customers, among other reasons.”

They added, “Patients do not need to take any action — their prescription files will be automatically transferred to the location at 6838 N. 7th St.” There was no information provided on the fate of the building itself.