At just four-months-young, little Leroy has overcome so much in his short life. In December of last year, the adorable orange tabby and his siblings were brought to the Arizona Humane Society underweight with severe upper respiratory infections.

The litter started medical treatment in the shelter’s trauma hospital prior to going into a loving Foster Hero home to continue growing big and strong. Now that Leroy is back to his healthy self, he cannot wait for his purr-fect forever home.

Playful, loving and attention-seeking from everyone he meets, Leroy would be a wonderful addition to any family. After a long day of being overly cute and watching birds from the window, there is nothing more this handsome kitty loves than snuggling up with his favorite humans. Those interested in meeting loving Leroy are encouraged to visit www.azhumane.org/adopt to learn more.

If Leroy (pet number 760151) has already been adopted, take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. To see all adoptable animals currently available at the Arizona Humane Society, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.