Make the holidays merry and flight

December 2022
U.S. Egg breakfast and lunch restaurant wants to make the holidays merrier with the return of its Christmas Mimosa Flight, available beginning Dec. 1.
For $21, guests at can enjoy the annual mimosa trio featuring the Apple Cinnamon mimosa with apple juice, champagne and cinnamon garnish, the Peppermint Can-mosa with cranberry juice, champagne and mini candy cane garnish as well as the Peppermint Bark Champagne featuring a chocolate syrup and crushed peppermint rim.
The restaurant offers both vegan and gluten-free menus, in addition to its extensive full menu, which includes traditional breakfast items, omelettes, pancakes, waffles and Idaho hot skillets and more than a dozen specialty dishes. For lunch, grab an angus burger, all American sandwich or a variety of gourmet salads.
Open seven days a week from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., in Phoenix, visit U.S. Egg at 402 E. Greenway Parkway. For additional information, call 602-993-2122 or visit www.useggrestaurant.com.