The Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA) announced that its bi-annual, 10-day dining extravaganza, Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW), will return this fall. Taking place Friday, Sept. 20, through Sunday, Sept. 29, 160 restaurants around the state are already signed up to participate. The ARA anticipates nearly 200 establishments will participate in this season’s event.

Throughout the 10-day event, participating establishments present exclusive three-course ARW menus, which feature some of their most popular dishes as well as new dishes not otherwise available at the restaurant. These menus allow chefs to showcase their superior talents while also incorporating trending, hyper-local or limited-availability ingredients.

The prix-fixe menus are either $33, $44 or $55 per person (and even per couple, in some cases), depending on the restaurants. To further elevate their experience, diners can take advantage of exclusive wine and cocktail pairings at some establishments for an additional charge.

Beginning Sept. 1, a list of participating establishments and their featured 2024 Fall ARW menus will be available at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com. Restaurants and their menus will be continually added as they are available.