Glendale Union High School District

There is still time to enroll in GUHSD

Glendale Union High School District (GUHSD) reminds families that there is still time to register for the school year. The district offers nine nationally recognized high schools, all of which are ranked among America’s best high schools by U.S. News & World Report. GUHSD provides nationally and internationally acclaimed academics, championship athletics, extracurricular activities, cutting-edge STEM opportunities, career and technical education options, and more.

It is not too late for new students to enroll for the 2024-25 school year. Enrollment information can be found at https://bit.ly/3P7z5lW.

Graduates earn college credits

Glendale Union High School District’s Class of 2024 earned over 10,000 college credits last school year. While still attending a GUHSD high school, students can earn college credits that are recognized and accepted by colleges and universities throughout the country. The Class of 2024 earned an impressive, accumulated amount of 10,968 in college credits.

Students earn college credits through the Advanced Placement and dual enrollment programs at GUHSD. In addition, the Class of 2024 received 859 industry certifications preparing them for life after high school. Learn more at www.guhsdaz.org.

Student absences can add up

Did you know that missing two school days a month means a student misses 10 percent of the school year? Students’ presence in the classroom not only benefits them but also contributes to a positive and engaging learning environment for their classmates and teachers.

GUHSD asks parents and guardians to spread the message about the significance of attendance by encouraging students to attend regularly.

Madison School District

Job fair set for October

Madison School District will host a job fair Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Madison District Office, located at 5601 N. 16th St. The district is hiring bus drivers, staff for the before and after school program, special education paraprofessionals, guest teachers and other positions. The district offers competitive pay, health benefits, time off, professional development opportunities and more.

Current available positions and information about working for the district is available online at www.madisonaz.org/jobs.

Simis teacher honored with A+ Teacher award

Madison Simis second grade teacher Jessica Mooney recently received the 12News A+ Teacher award. She was nominated by Abra, the parent of one of Mooney’s former second-grade students. Abra shared that her son had struggled to find his place socially and academically in prior years.

“As soon as he entered Ms. Mooney’s second-grade class, however, all that changed,” she said. “He has friends, participates in hangouts with classmates outside of school, and has turned into a diligent, hard-working student who takes pride in his efforts. I attribute a large portion of this tremendous growth to the inclusive, supportive environment Ms. Mooney fosters in her class. Because he knew she believed in him and cared about his progress, he worked all the harder to prove her right. I am very grateful and fortunate to have a teacher who cares about more than just the ABCs as the instructor for my son.”

Madison Simis Principal Lindsay Murray added, “Ms. Mooney exemplifies our school culture of respect, responsibility and kindness. We are so lucky to have her with us here at Simis and we appreciate everything she does to support our students and families.”

Phoenix Union High School District

Student embodies spirit of excellence

Portia Francois from North High School was named one of two district-wide Students of the Year for the entire Phoenix Union High School District.

In its nomination form, North leadership stated, “It is with great enthusiasm that we nominate Portia Francois for the prestigious PXU Student of the Year award. Portia embodies the spirit of excellence, leadership, and community engagement that this honor represents.”

Francois’ academic achievements are nothing short of remarkable, the school said. “With a weighted GPA of 4.472, she ranks 22nd in her class, an impressive feat for a non-IB student. Her dedication to her studies and her consistent pursuit of knowledge is evident in her outstanding academic record.”

The school added that the student is a natural leader who stands up for what she believes in and inspires others to follow suit. As a leader on the volleyball team, she demonstrates teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship. During the winter season, she transitions into the role of girls’ basketball manager, where she showcases her organizational and management skills. In the spring, she extends her leadership by assisting the athletic trainer, proving her versatility and commitment to supporting her peers across multiple sports.

Her contributions to the school community go beyond athletics, the school says. She has taken significant steps to improve the school environment by actively participating in the campus renaissance committee. Her dedication to enhancing the culture among students has made a tangible difference, fostering a more inclusive and positive atmosphere on campus. One of Francois’ most commendable achievements is her successful advocacy for a new bell schedule.

She created a change.org petition to gather student opinions, analyzed the data, and presented her findings with conviction at a board meeting. Her persuasive argument and evidence-based approach led to the implementation of a new bell schedule, highlighting her ability to effect meaningful change. She was selected to represent North at the statewide Student Athlete Leadership Meeting. This opportunity allowed her to further develop her leadership skills and bring back valuable insights to her school community.

The student also is a passionate advocate for the environment. She not only picks up trash but encourages others to do the same, setting an example of environmental responsibility and civic duty.

Washington Elementary School District

Teacher is semifinalist for state award

Jennifer Spector, a fifth-grade English language arts and social studies teacher at Desert View Elementary School, has been named a top 10 semifinalist for the 2025 AEF Arizona Teacher of the Year Award. Spector was selected out of 625 nominations from across the state.

The 10 semifinalists will now advance to an in-person interview round with the selection committee. Along with the other teachers, Spector will be honored at the AEF awards ceremony on Oct. 19, where the winner will be revealed live onstage.

School partners with Suns, Mercury

Mountain View School recently partnered with the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury to promote their Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program. To help encourage students to do their best, the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury donated 250 basketballs to be given away. During an assembly, students who showed excellence in PBIS, attendance and academics last school year received a basketball in celebration of their achievements. The remainder of the basketballs will be awarded to students during quarterly assemblies throughout this school year.

The district thanked School Connect for making the partnership a reality, and the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for making the event a memorable experience for Mountain View students.

Grant supports fresh food

Orangewood School was one of four selected WESD schools to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program (FFVP) for the 2024-25 school year. The goal of the FFVP is to introduce children to fresh fruits and vegetables and increase overall consumption of fresh, unprocessed produce among children.

Thanks to the program, the WESD Nutrition Services Department will be able to serve students at the four selected schools with free fruits and vegetables in addition to nutritious breakfast and lunch meals.

District offers resources for families

Available at three WESD schools, including Moon Mountain Elementary School, the Washington Resource Information Center (WRIC) offers extensive resources free of charge to families of children under age five. This one-stop shop connects families to community resources for food, clothing and medical services, hosts a variety of parent support programs, workshops and events, and provides early literacy programs such as Laugh & Learn Family Play Group, as well as Love & Logic and Triple P classes.

To learn more and view upcoming events and offerings, visit www.wesdschools.org/wric.

Join the WESD team

WESD is looking for dedicated and passionate individuals to join its team. The school district currently has several job openings for certified and classified positions including teachers, substitutes, psychologists, paraprofessionals, nutrition services managers, health service technicians, bus drivers and much more.

The district says that it offers competitive salaries, paid holidays and personal leave, vacation time, employer-matched contributions to Arizona State Retirement, insurance benefits for employees working 30 hours a week, discounts on WESD-sponsored childcare, extensive training, and opportunities for advancement. To apply online, visit https://jobs.wesdschools.org.