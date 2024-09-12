Residents who have been following the progress of the Sunnyslope Rock Garden as its owner seeks historic status now have four public meeting dates to add to their calendars.

The Historic Preservation Commission will hear the case Monday, Sept. 16; the North Mountain Village Planning Committee will hear the case Wednesday, Oct. 16; the Planning Commission will hear the case Thursday, Nov. 7; and the case will be presented to Phoenix City Council Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Those who would like to weigh in on the garden’s application are invited to attend the meetings. Agendas, which will include meeting times and locations, will be posted closer to the event date at www.phoenix.gov/cityclerk/publicmeetings/notices. To learn more about the historic preservation process in Phoenix, visit www.phoenix.gov/pdd/historic-preservation.