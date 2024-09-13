Rise Uptown Hotel has launched a new food and beverage menu at its Lylo Swim Club restaurant concept.

The new Sonoran-style items poolside include shareables such as barbacoa fries, spicy tuna rice cakes and a cheese crisp. New plates include pescado a la plancha, beef short rib barbacoa, and chicken asada skewers. Plus, three new hearty tacos are on the menu: the beef barbacoa, masa battered crispy fish and jackfruit tinga.

There also is a lineup of new handcrafted cocktails. The vodka-based Hidden Island features grapefruit liqueur topped with Big Marble’s hibiscus ginger beer with hints of vanilla. The refreshing poolside sipper, Big Business, is served with Ford gin and lemon basil cordial. Other new cocktails include the Paloma, Hugo Spritz, Life’s a Peach, a Sunkissed Cinderella mocktail and a fun Shot-Ski for groups of three or more.

To see the full menu, visit www.riseuptownhotel.com/eat-drink/lylo-swim-club. Visit Lylo Swim Club daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Rise Uptown Hotel is located at 400 W. Camelback Road. For additional information, visit www.riseuptownhotel.com.