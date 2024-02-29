Desert Christian Fellowship will host a number of community events in March, beginning with a free Women’s Game Day, March 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Snacks will be provided.

Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. is Family Night, and residents are invited to enjoy a meal with the community for $3 and attend an optional Bible Study event. A Seniors Potluck St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be held at noon, Thursday, March 12. The church will provide corned beef, cabbage and roasted potatoes; guests can bring their favorite dish to share. On March 13, Rabbi Zimmerman will host a traditional seder Passover meal at 6 p.m. The cost is $10, and guests will learn the “how,” “why,” and history of the seder dinner. Register by calling 602-885-1858

A free movie night will feature “I’m Not Afraid,” Friday, March 22, at 6 p.m. Snacks will be provided. A Red Cross blood drive will be held Sunday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at www.redcross.com and look for the location (1445 West Northern Ave.). And rounding out the month will be a Good Friday service, March 29 at 7 p.m., followed by Easter Sunday service March 31. A traditional sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m., and two regular services will be held, at 8:30 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Services will be followed by an 11:30 a.m. egg hunt for children. Light brunch will be provided.

Desert Christian Fellowship Church is located at 1445 W. Northern Ave. For additional information, call 602-861-4008 or visit https://desertchristianfellowship.com.