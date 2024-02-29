Part of westbound Interstate 10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport will be restricted for improvement work and a stretch of westbound US 60 in Mesa will be closed this weekend, March 1-4, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Drivers should consider using alternate routes if necessary while the following freeway or ramp restrictions are in place:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between Broadway Road and 40th Street from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 4) for lane striping and safety barrier work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 ramp to eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed. Westbound I-10 on-ramp at Baseline Road also closed. Detour: To connect with eastbound US 60, drivers on westbound I-10 can exit at Broadway Road and turn (left) to enter eastbound I-10 (to reach ramp to eastbound US 60). More information is available at i10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: Eastbound I-10 off-ramp at Baseline Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday (March 2) for paving. Consider exiting at Elliot Road instead.

The I-10 interchange at 40th Street near Sky Harbor Airport closed (all on- and off-ramps closed) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (March 4) for paving. The 40th Street crossing over I-10 also closed in both directions between Broadway Road and Raymond Street. Detours: Other nearby ramps to use include the westbound I-10 off- and on-ramps at 32nd Street, eastbound I-10 off-ramp at 48th Street and eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road.

Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Crismon Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 4) for pavement improvement work. Southbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound US 60 closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using alternate routes including westbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue to travel beyond the closure.



Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend