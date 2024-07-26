Sections of southbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix and northbound Loop 101 in the East Valley will be closed for freeway improvement projects this weekend, July 26-29, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). Lane restrictions and ramp closures also are scheduled along Interstate 10 and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 29)

in north Phoenix (July 29) Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 29)

(Price Freeway) (Superstition Freeway) (Red Mountain Freeway) (July 29) Eastbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes between 24th Street and Broadway Road near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 29). Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for additional information about other restrictions near the I-10/US 60 interchange in Tempe.

near Sky Harbor Airport (July 29). near the I-10/US 60 interchange in Tempe. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10 in Tempe closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (July 29) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. For more information, visit i10BroadwayCurve.com.

In addition, southbound Interstate 17 will be narrowed to one lane south of the Interstate 10 “Stack” interchange west of downtown Phoenix tonight (Friday, July 26) for bridge repairs at the Grant Street overpass. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider using alternate routes while the following overnight restrictions are in place:

Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane between I-10 (near McDowell Road) and Grant Street from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (July 27).

(near McDowell Road) (July 27). The westbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 at the Stack will be closed.

The eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane.

The southbound I-17 off-ramp at Jefferson Street will be closed. Detours : Drivers on southbound I-17 can consider using eastbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area. Traffic also can exit southbound I-17 at McDowell Road and use the southbound frontage road before entering I-17 at Grant Street. Note : The southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 at the “Split” interchange near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is closed this weekend for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.



Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.