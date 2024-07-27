North Central resident Sheryl Bowden was recently named the 2024 Phoenix REALTORS board president. She brings nearly four decades of experience, with a wide array of diverse expertise in the Valley.

Bowden holds board positions with Arizona Association of REALTORS and National Association of REALTORS (NAR). Her endorsements from NAR for the “At Home with Diversity” Training and Fairhaven Fair Housing Training reflect her commitment to diversity and fair housing.

She says that her success is “rooted in providing exceptional client service, including open communication, continuous education and skillful negotiation on behalf of her clients.” When she’s not briefing the media on hot real estate topics or aiding clientele, she breeds Golden Retrievers and Golden Doodles (some of which are show dogs).

Phoenix REALTORS is a real estate membership organization that provides its 11,000-plus members with the industry’s most innovative resources. For more information, visit www.phoenixrealtors.com.