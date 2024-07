The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) offers low-cost vaccines, wellness consults, $10 nail trims, and $20 microchips and more every Saturday at the AAWL Community Vet Clinic.

The clinic is located at 30 N. 40th Place, Phoenix, and is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays. Wellness and preventative service appointments are available from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional information, call 602-358-7267 or visit www.aawl.org/cvc-services.