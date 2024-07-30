In late May, Wrigley Mansion announced the appointment of Jodi Bronchtein as its new wine director. She will lead an all-female wine team, setting a new standard for inclusivity and diversity within the wine industry while delivering extraordinary wine experiences at Arizona’s most prestigious destination.

The team at the landmark destination says that Bronchtein brings a wealth of expertise and passion to her role, cultivated over a decade in the wine industry and complemented by a deep-rooted commitment to hospitality. Her journey began in 2011 at Sean Brock’s McCrady’s in Charleston, SC, where she discovered the profound connection between wine and gastronomy. As wine director at Wrigley, Bronchtein will draw upon her extensive wine mastery and innate understanding of hospitality. She will oversee the property’s illustrious award-winning wine cellar, the largest in Arizona.

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey with the esteemed team at Wrigley Mansion,” said Bronchtein. “Together, we will provide elevated and focused hospitality for guests while creating dynamic and fun pairings that feature the amazing wine and food at Geordie’s, Jamie’s Wine Bar, and Christopher’s at Wrigley Mansion.”

Wrigley Mansion is located at 2501 E. Telawa Trail, Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-955-4079 or visit www.wrigleymansion.com.