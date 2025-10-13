The Hance Park Conservancy, in partnership with the Phoenix Parks & Recreation Department, announced the 10th Annual Noche en Blanco will take place Saturday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 10 p.m. Organizers are promising another unforgettable evening of community and culture in the heart of downtown.

Inspired by the iconic “dîner en blanc” tradition that began in Paris, Noche en Blanco invites guests to don their best white cocktail or costume attire and gather for a stunning outdoor dinner party. The lush east lawn at Hance Park will transform into a sea of white-linen tables, twinkling lights, and multicultural performances that showcase Phoenix’s diverse artistic community.

This year’s event will be emceed by Mitch Menchaca (Arts and Culture Director, City of Phoenix) and co-chaired by Leah Fregulia (Hance Park Conservancy Board of Trustees vice president) and Catrina Kahler (Artlink president and CEO and Hance Park Conservancy Board of Trustees secretary).

“Over the past decade, Noche en Blanco has become more than an event – it’s a movement that celebrates what’s possible when a community comes together around public space, the arts, and shared values,” said Rick Naimark, president of the Hance Park Conservancy. “This year, we’re proud to honor that legacy while looking ahead to an even more vibrant future for Hance Park.”

The event supports Hance Park Conservancy’s mission to ensure the long-term sustainability and community-driven revitalization of Margaret T. Hance Park – home to a remarkable ring of cultural institutions including the Burton Barr Central Library, Japanese Friendship Garden, Irish Cultural Center, Great Arizona Puppet Theatre, Cutler-Plotkin Jewish Heritage Center, Phoenix Center for the Arts, and a popular dog park.

One hundred percent of event proceeds benefit the Conservancy, a nonprofit working in close partnership with the city of Phoenix and Phoenix Community Alliance to realize the Hance Park Master Plan, which envisions a world-class urban park space for future generations.

The 21-and-over event will be held at Hance Park, 116 E. Moreland St. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.hanceparkphx.org/noche-en-blanco.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.