Valley pet lovers are invited to experience an unforgettable afternoon inspired by Parisian charm at the Arizona Humane Society’s 27th annual Compassion with Fashion event, Sunday, Oct. 19.

Held at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, 6902 E. Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests will enjoy an elegant lunch, exciting live and silent auctions, a one-of-a-kind fashion show presented by ASU FIDM, and the heartwarming Parade of Paws featuring adorable, adoptable pets. The 2025 event chairs are Alisha McBee and Laura Goff.

Tickets and additional information can be found at www.azhumane.org/compassion-with-fashion-2025.

