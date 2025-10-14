Known for its wood-fired pizzas and pastas paired with craft drinks, Federal Pizza opened its second-ever location in Paradise Valley on Aug. 12.

Housed inside a custom-built, standalone 4,000-sq.-ft. space highlighted by a curving, 1,500-sq.-ft. outdoor dining patio that hugs half the building, this new neighborhood spot at the revitalized former Paradise Valley Mall will greet guests with the same menu of wood-fired traditional and Detroit-style deep dish pizzas, house-made pastas, salads and more, all available for sit-down dining or takeaway.

Handcrafted by Upward Projects, the Phoenix-based restaurant group behind Postino Wine Café, Joyride Taco House, Windsor and Churn, along with longtime collaborator Mike Rumpeltin of Brick & West Design, this new Federal Pizza location pays homage to the original in Uptown Phoenix. However, all-new for Federal Pizza PV, guests can enjoy a take-out lounge and bottle shop with dedicated parking spaces, where they can sip on craft beer, wine and cocktails, all while enjoying tunes via the speaker wall and playing arcade games.

The restaurant opens daily at 11 a.m. and will serve up lunch, dinner and late-night offerings. Federal Pizza PV is located at 12636 N. Tatum Blvd., on the east side of PV in Phoenix. For more information, call 480-571-8000 or visit www.federalpizza.com.

Author Staff | North Central News North Central News has served the North Central Phoenix community since 1999.