The Royale, a much-anticipated mixed-use retail development located at 635 W. Glenrosa Ave. in the Melrose District, celebrated its grand opening in style Sunday, Jan. 21.

The brainchild of owners Mark Howard and Rocco Menaguale, the community-focused development features an outdoor gathering space that is surrounded by eight local, independent businesses that will meet a variety of needs for area residents. Tenants include YUMBAR, owned by Howard who also is the owner of FEZ Restaurant & Bar, Rocco Designs, a full-service architecture, interior design and fine art studio and the creative behind The Royale, Cult Hair Salon & Spa, StemSwag Floral & Gifting, Window Coffee Bar, LIX Uptown Ice Cream, Scotty Kirby Photo + Design, and Your Health & Wellness.

StemSwag opened its doors at the development Jan. 5, and Window Coffee Bar held a soft opening Jan. 13. YUMBAR and Cult opened in time for the Jan. 21 community event, and those businesses that were not open to customers in time for the celebration will be opening soon. But they all had a presence at the event.

In August 2022, the project had been actively in the works for a year, but Howard and Menaguale told North Central News that they had been kicking around the idea of a development like The Royale for many years, and the timing was finally right, as was the location — both have a deep love for the Melrose area.

Now, a year and a half later, as the project comes to fruition, there hasn’t been much time for reflection yet, but Howard said he is feeling “Incredibly exhausted and incredibly blessed,” as well as “amazed at the transformation and the incredible collection of businesses that will reside at The Royale.”

Howard extended a “huge thank you” to the community, “Especially to those in the immediate surrounding areas for their support and patience throughout this redevelopment process. All of our tenants are ready to serve the community at large and create a place that will make Melrose and Phoenix proud.”

Learn more about The Royal at www.royalephx.com.