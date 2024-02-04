Royal Palms Resort and Spa invites residents to wine and dine with their special someone for Valentine’s Day at the resort’s award-winning T. Cook’s, which will feature two unique and romantic menus.

From Feb. 9 to 11, Valley diners can indulge in a Chandon limited 2-course menu, including a bottle of Chandon Brut for $110++ per couple. Available from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

On Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, Feb. 14, try the 4-course menu with a glass of Veuve Rosé for $175++ per person. Available from 5 to 10 p.m.

Book online through OpenTable or by calling 602-808-0766.

Royal Palms Resort and Spa is located at 5200 E. Camelback Road. Learn more at www.royalpalmshotel.com/happenings.